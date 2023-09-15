USGBC Names 2023 Leadership Award Recipients

The USGBC Leadership Awards honor organizations, individuals for their achievements in green building and sustainability.

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) revealed the recipients of its 2023 USGBC Leadership Awards. The annual awards recognize leadership and commitment to creating a built environment that enhances health, equity, resilience, sustainability, and prosperity for all.

USGBC has selected five individuals and organizations that have led the way in making best practice standard practice. This year’s award recipients represent a track record of leadership in innovation, education, and performance needed to scale green building and accelerate market transformation.

The Leadership Award for Organizational Excellence is given to outstanding organizations whose vision, leadership, and commitment have significantly advanced the green building industry. This year’s recipients are:

JBG Smith – JBG Smith is a sustainability leader and model in the real estate sector, demonstrating environmental responsibility through maximized operational efficiency, minimized waste, and prioritization of renewable energy. The company has made bold commitments to achieve portfolio-wide carbon neutrality and earned LEED certification for its new developments.

Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) – OFCC’s Green Schools Program has transformed K-12 schools in Ohio by adopting LEED for Schools and certifying 421 school projects to date—the most by any state or province worldwide. The organization has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to creating sustainable and healthy learning environments for students and environmentally responsible communities for Ohio residents.

Shaw Industries Group – A global leader in sustainability, Shaw Industries Group is a model for manufacturers worldwide. The organization has implemented cross-cutting strategies to achieve resource optimization and waste minimization. It has increased clean energy use, sustainable sourcing, supplier diversity and other industry-leading initiatives to reduce its footprint and generate positive returns for the environment and the communities it serves.

The Kate Hurst USGBC Leadership Award is presented to an inspirational female leader at the forefront of the green building movement. This year’s recipient is:

Bahar Armaghani, University of Florida – Armaghani is a dedicated educator who has introduced thousands of students and professionals worldwide to green building. She has developed innovative trainings that have helped prepare future generations of green building professionals by embracing sustainable practices, creating better environments, and delivering high-performing projects.

The Malcolm Lewis IMPACT Award was created in honor of Malcolm Lewis’ significant contributions and brings awareness to volunteer teams across the U.S. who are moving the needle for green buildings and communities. As part of receiving this award, USGBC will make a $10,000 donation to support the program and help continue improving lives in the future.

Change Inc. – The organization’s Page Street House, a project of the GAP School, has helped nearly 100 students learn about green building design principles as part of a GED program, providing job training and workforce development experience constructing and renovating affordable housing that serves the community.

This year’s awardees will be honored at an awards ceremony on Sept. 28, during the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo held in Washington, D.C. Ali Zaidi, national climate adviser for the Biden-Harris administration, will be the keynote speaker that day.