USGBC Names 2024 Class Of LEED Fellows

T he U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) have announced the 2024 class of LEED Fellows. The 14 professionals from around the world will be recognized for their mastery of the LEED green building rating system and their work in advancing green building practices next month in Philadelphia during the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo.

(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Mountains Hunter)

“LEED Fellows represent the most dedicated and accomplished green building professionals in our industry,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI. “This year’s distinguished LEED Fellows embody USGBC’s values and serve as models of green building leadership, catalyzing transformative change in communities worldwide.”

The 2024 Class of LEED Fellows includes:

Jamy Bacchus, ME Engineers, Inc.

Alexandre Bouchard, MRA Saguenay Inc.

Lennie Chun Yin Ong, CBC Group

Kristen Fritsch, Elkus Manfredi Architects

Francesca Galati, FGB studio – Future Green Building

Hasitha Herath, Pivotal International

Ricciano Liberali, Petinelli

Thomas Powell, bvg4 Architecture

Manoranjani Rajendran, En3 Sustainability Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mauricio Ramirez, Bovis Project Management

Keerthi Ratnayake, Environ Pvt Ltd

Colin Rohlfing, HDR

Lisa Shpritz, Bank of America

Megan White, Firecrown Advisors

LEED Fellow designation is the highest recognition achievable for a LEED professional in the green building industry, recognizing outstanding accomplishments and marking a career high point.

Candidates are nominated by their peers and undergo an extensive review of their portfolios by an evaluation committee comprised of current LEED Fellows. Each candidate must demonstrate expert-level technical proficiency as well as exceptional impact in education and mentoring, leadership, commitment and service, and advocacy over a minimum of 10 years as a LEED professional. Following multiple rounds of review by independent evaluators, the committee then presents its recommended slate to the GBCI board of directors for acceptance.