USGBC Names 2024 LEED For Cities Leadership Program Cohort

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has announced the 2024 cohort of 12 cities selected to participate in its LEED for Cities Local Government Leadership Program. The program helps local governments set goals, collect data, and validate performance against sustainability and quality of life metrics using the LEED for Cities rating system, revolutionizing the way cities and communities are planned, developed, and operated to improve their overall sustainability and quality of life.

“This year’s leadership cohort brings together diverse local governments from across the U.S. to strengthen sustainability, resilience, human health, and social equity outcomes within their communities,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “We congratulate this year’s cohort and express our gratitude to Bank of America for their ongoing partnership in supporting the work of these local sustainability leaders.”

LEED for Cities and Communities is a key component of regional climate action plans. Program participants evaluate access to green spaces, public health indicators, climate action and resilience, and environmental justice. The cities participating in this year’s cohort represent diverse communities across the country, each facing unique challenges and utilizing tools like LEED to meet the needs of their residents.

“Through decades of leadership, the U.S. Green Building Council has transformed the way we design and operate buildings and spaces that form the fabric of where we work and live,” said Alex Liftman, Global Environmental Executive at Bank of America.

Through Bank of America’s support of the LEED for Cities program, more than 100 local governments have validated processes on sustainability, resilience and equity goals since its inception. The program attracts diverse participants — from local governments using the framework to engage stakeholders and initiate plans to those seeking recognition for their accomplishments against established goals.

The program provides peer-to-peer networking opportunities, technical assistance, and access to educational resources, covering fees for USGBC membership, registration, and certification reviews for participating governments.

The 2024 cohort of cities represents a combined population of nearly five million people. The cities are: