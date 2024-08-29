Using Smart Technology To Control Building Energy Use

Sponsored by

Improving energy efficiency and reducing building electric loads are key first steps toward decarbonization. While every commercial or industrial building has a unique capital improvement plan and timeline, efforts to cut energy use typically involve a combination of building envelope upgrades, equipment replacements, and process improvements with efficiency in mind.

To get the most out of these efficiency improvements and upgrades, property owners and facilities managers can install smart building systems to enable automated building operations and controls. From smart thermostats to comprehensive real-time energy management (RTEM) systems, smart technologies can optimize energy use of one or more systems in a building.

The benefits extend beyond energy savings, especially for buildings with tenants and multiple uses. Smart technologies grant greater control and customization to make workspaces more comfortable, whether by automating shading and lighting or programming temperatures to adjust based on occupancy levels.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) can connect commercial and industrial leaders with technical experts and resources to take the guesswork out of decarbonization.

Smart technology’s ability to integrate building energy management and automatically respond to changes also positions it as both a resource for decarbonization planning and a tool for implementing decarbonization solutions.

Saving Energy While Informing Maintenance And Upgrades

Have you asked if your facility is working as hard for you as it could? While staff training and workforce development are key to preparing your organization for decarbonization, so is optimizing building systems to work smarter, not harder.

Smart building systems use sensors and monitors to collect real-time energy usage data that’s leveraged to achieve more efficient building operations. Whether installing occupancy sensors to switch lights off in areas of a building that aren’t in use or using heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controllers to fine-tune air flow and humidity in different zones, there are numerous ways to automate energy savings…

