VergeSense recently unveiled the next generation of its Occupancy Intelligence Platform. By unifying and analyzing occupancy data from WiFi, space booking systems, sensors, and other existing building systems, it now provides leaders with a single platform for workplace and real estate decisions. With streamlined data analysis and new AI-powered capabilities, workplace leaders receive recommendations to optimize buildings across their portfolio no matter the data source, allowing them to make faster, more confident, data-driven decisions.

Unified Occupancy Data Analysis For Real Estate And Workplace Decisions

The VergeSense Occupancy Intelligence Platform unifies, analyzes, and empowers leaders to make decisions with occupancy data from sensors and existing building systems, all in a single platform. The platform can now integrate other data sources such WiFi, space booking systems, and more, alongside data from occupancy sensors. This enhancement allows companies to streamline analysis and get more information out of their existing data to make impactful real estate and workplace decisions.

Analyze Data From Existing Building Systems: Support For WiFi & Space Booking Data

With the introduction of analysis of WiFi data, VergeSense customers get more value out of their existing WiFi infrastructure by gaining deeper insights into space utilization and occupancy trends. By leveraging a single platform to analyze WiFi data alongside other occupancy data sources, real estate and workplace leaders can streamline how they make portfolio, building, or neighborhood decisions.

Additionally, VergeSense customers can also analyze their space booking data within the platform, enabling them to better understand how booked spaces are actually used. This centralized, single-platform approach for analysis offers valuable insights for space optimization decisions. Customers can easily compare booking data with space usage data from VergeSense area sensors to understand the effectiveness of their room booking policies.

Analyze Other Existing Building Systems Data With Workplace Assistant

For other existing building systems data such as badge data, PIR sensor data, leases, etc., leaders can leverage Workplace Assistant for AI-enabled analysis and recommendations. Customers can now upload this data directly into Workplace Assistant, and receive personalized analysis, insights, and recommendations for space optimizations in minutes. This allows them to spend less time manually analyzing data across disconnected systems, and more time experimenting, iterating, and optimizing.

Make Better, Faster Decisions With AI-Enabled Insights From Workplace Assistant

Included as part of this release are new AI-enabled Insights, powered by Workplace Assistant, which provide personalized guidance for customers on attendance, efficiency, and space shortage trends—no matter the data source. By proactively highlighting these trends, customers can quickly capitalize on optimization opportunities, eliminate manual data analysis, and make better, faster decisions.