VergeSense has unveiled the findings of the VergeSense 2025 Workplace Occupancy & Utilization Index—the largest first-party commercial real estate space utilization data set in the world.
The 2025 Workplace Occupancy & Utilization Index examines trends in global space design and space utilization from 2024 and includes year-over-year comparisons from 2023 and 2022. This edition analyzed over 190,000 spaces from over 200 customers covering more than 156 million square feet of commercial real estate to understand the space utilization trends across offices around the globe.
The data reveals opportunities to improve workplace efficiency and eliminate in-office friction. These findings can help workplace leaders develop thoughtful strategies and implement data-driven changes to optimize existing spaces and better plan for the future.
A few of the key insights of the Index include:
- Space mix is inefficient. In 2024, desks still made up more than half of the space mix, while collaboration spaces made up less than a quarter. Despite flexible work behaviors, many employees are still operating in offices built for fully in-person work styles.
- Enclosed spaces are the most popular spaces. In 2024, enclosed spaces like offices (20%), conference rooms (21.55%), and collaboration rooms (21.05%) had the highest active time usage.
- Time spent at desks is on the rise. Nearly one-third of the total time usage of desks is passive, but in 2024, desks saw an increase from 14.4% to 15.6% in active time usage. As more people return to the office, the demand for personal space has grown. This trend is expected to continue as capacity usage rises in 2025.
- Meeting rooms are too big. Hybrid and virtual collaboration have become an integral part of the workday, leading to fewer in-person meeting attendees. Despite this, 44% of meeting rooms are set up for five or more people. This creates an opportunity for workplace leaders to adjust room size and layouts to better support employee needs.
- The North American (AMER) region has the lowest average capacity usage, again. Compared to the Asia Pacific region (10.7%) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa region (10.8%), AMER has the lowest average capacity usage at 7.6%, highlighting resistance to in-office mandates compared to other regions. This pattern has continued year over year.