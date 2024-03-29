Vetrotech Debuts CONTRAFLAM One Fire-Rated Glazing

CONTRAFLAM One is a fire-rated glazing solution that leverages more than 40 years of Vetrotech knowledge within interlayer technology.

CONTRAFLAM One is now in production at Vetrotech Saint-Gobain’s new Faribault production headquarters. CONTRAFLAM One is a fire-rated glazing solution that leverages more than 40 years of Vetrotech knowledge within interlayer technology.

Key advantages include:

Technology: Utilizing HYBRIDCORE Technology for light transmission, with up to 90% (the highest on the market). The only fire-resistive glass with a single intumescent chamber for all fire-resistance ratings.

Fire-Rated: For 60 to 120 minutes.

Sustainability: Reduces embodied carbon up to 35%, making a significant step towards greener building practices.

Enhanced Safety and Efficiency: It has the lightest weight in its category for faster installation, saving time and money on the job site.

Customers can now contact their Vetrotech sales representatives in North America to discuss projects for CONTRAFLAM One’s core configurations in VDS Framing.

CONTRAFLAM One, along with VDS Fire Rated Framing Systems and other Vetrotech products, will be produced at the production facility in Faribault, MN. When paired with the VDS framing system, CONTRAFLAM One is part of a complete line of code-compliant, fire-rated assemblies manufactured in the USA, including smoke barriers and fire-rated doors. VDS is the only fire-rated framing system with third-party verified Environmental Product Declarations, as well as Health Product Declarations, to ensure maximum transparency throughout its lifecycle.

The fire-rated glazing solution is also end-user customizable. Additional features include (but are not limited to) impact protection for added safety, double- and triple-glazing for UV benefits and energy savings; extra clear options, extra privacy, and noise reduction for occupant comfort.