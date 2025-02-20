Contact Us

Victor Technology Releases Classroom Cellphone Locker Amid Increased School Cellphone Bans

The Classroom Cellphone Locker stores students' devices during class to create a distraction-free learning environment.

PB032-Empty-Closed Classroom Cell Phone Locker

Victor Technology has released a Classroom Cellphone Locker as a solution to increased interest in restricting cellphone usage from schools. As many states have adopted restrictions and bans on cellphone usage in schools, there is an increased demand for solutions on how to handle cell phones in schools. The cellphone locker aims to quell the uncertainty some educators face about implementing these restrictions.

Several states have passed laws and enacted policies that ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools statewide or recommend local districts enact their own bans and restrictive policies. Cellphone restriction conversations rise amid increased social media use and creating a distraction within the classroom. As the debate over cellphone usage in schools continues, offering a solution for the implementation of cellphone restrictions has become increasingly important.

According to research from a National Center for Education Statistics survey of approximately 4,800 public elementary and secondary schools, 76% have prohibited cellphone usage outside of academic use during school hours, and younger students in elementary and middle schools are more subject to bans compared to high schoolers.

The Classroom Cellphone Locker aims to provide a safe, reliable solution for educators to store students’ devices while in class to create a distraction-free learning environment.

