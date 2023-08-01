[VIDEO] 3 Reasons You Need to Complete an FCA

VFA Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) services allow you to quickly get the objective and defensible data you need to understand the current conditions of your facilities, so you can better prioritize facilities budgets and secure necessary funding.

Whether you start with models of your facilities, self-capture condition data or utilize our services team to maintain and capture the right data and complete a Systems Lifecycle or Facility Condition Assessment, VFA provides several options for you to get an up-to-date and accurate assessment of your facilities condition and lifecycle needs. Learn more at www.Gordian.com.