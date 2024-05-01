[VIDEO] Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

If you’re a procurement professional trying to hire contractors for your organization’s routine maintenance, renovations, repairs and simple construction projects, then you have your work cut out for you. Projects need to be approved, funded and advertised. Then there’s negotiations over price and project scope. That’s a lot of time and effort for a simple construction job.



Gordian’s JOC solutions enable you to complete many construction projects through one competitively-awarded contract. This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements.



