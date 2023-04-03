- Topics
[VIDEO] LG Project Profile: Garden Grove Elementary School in Winter Haven, Florida
Watch to learn how LG’s Inverter Scroll Chiller helped meet the school’s needs. LG air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller is equipped with inverter compressor technology that is applied in VRF products, for more precise and efficient response to load demand. Learn more at www.lg.com.