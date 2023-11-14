[VIDEO] POTS Replacement for Business | Ooma AirDial at Brickpoint Properties

Brickpoint Properties, based in Stoneham, Mass., manages a portfolio of residential and commercial buildings. Aging copper-wire phone lines at five of Brickpoint’s residential complexes were becoming more costly and less reliable. Wayne Kucharski, chief financial officer at Brickpoint, wanted to make a change and turned to Matthew Shellenberger of Networking Now, who serves as Brickpoint’s virtual chief technology officer.



Shellenberger’s choice for POTS replacement is Ooma AirDial, which was recommended by trusted advisors Chris Wolfe and Michael Marlowe from ChaseTek, an UPSTACK Company, because of the ease of installation and management. Learn more about Ooma AirDial at www.ooma.com.