Visix recently announced the addition of the EPS 27 e-paper desk sign to its sustainable space management offering. This wireless, battery-powered e-ink sign provides an affordable, energy-efficient solution to display desk reservations in hybrid office environments. Measuring 3.1” x 0.6” x 1.7” and weighing just 1.3 ounces, the EPS 27 includes a convenient desk edge mount and boasts long-life batteries that last up to five years.

The e-paper desk sign can be used independently or integrated into a comprehensive sustainable space management solution, which combines e-paper desk and room signs with the Choros AR space booking platform and ultra-low-power availability lights.

Choros is a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) space booking platform that lets people scan QR codes to book rooms, desks, and other shared spaces and assets. It uses native AR support on smartphones and is managed in the cloud, so it requires no hardware. It can be paired with LoRaWAN availability lights, which use only 0.60 watts of power and can be operated on existing PoE infrastructure, to show workspace availability at a glance. Additionally, bookings can be displayed on wireless, battery-powered e-paper signs outside rooms and attached to desks, showing both Choros QR codes and reservations.

By leveraging a smartphone-based booking system alongside energy-efficient lights and signs, organizations can reduce energy consumption and costs, forego expensive hardware, and avoid complicated installations. This helps with environmental compliance and leads to a greener workplace, which greatly appeals to today’s socially conscious employees and customers.

The EPS 27 is the fourth addition to Visix’s electronic paper signs product line.