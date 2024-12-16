Volterrex Launches 13,000 Lumen LED Balloon Work Light

Volterrex by ISM Lighting recently announced the launch of its first battery-powered LED balloon work light. The 13,000-lumen balloon work light casts 360 degrees of glare-free diffused light, illuminating up to 7,500 square feet. The included rechargeable 10 Ah lithium-ion battery pack delivers 4.5 hours of illumination at full power but can also be dimmed to extend use time to up to 40 hours on a single charge. Offered with an included telescopic tripod, multiple hanging accessories, and handheld remote control, the portable LED balloon light offers a high-efficiency solution that helps workers operate more efficiently in the darkest indoor and outdoor environments.

Volterrex Patented Diffusion Balloon

The durable balloon inflates via an integrated onboard fan unit that also helps keep the LED light head cool for more efficient operation. Eliminating the traditional plastic or glass light globe, the soft-yet-tough diffusion balloon cannot shatter if impacted or knocked over on its mounting tripod; instead, the diffusion balloon simply reinflates when re-erected. Carrying an IP 44 rating, the portable LED light is weatherproof and dust resistant, ensuring the integrated fan functions even on dirty and dusty job sites or during rain-drenched field operations.

The glare-free lighting eliminates harsh shadows and reflections and mitigates the blinding nature of traditional light towers. Diffused light also mitigates eye fatigue, commonly referred to as eye strain, that can impact work results and productivity. Emitting a light temperature of 5,000 Kelvin for a natural light cast, the Volterrex balloon work light perfectly illuminates fine detail, ensures color accuracy when working with wiring, exactly representing paint colors, or correctly depicting colored safety signage.

Go Any-Where Functionality

The 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light kit includes a rechargeable 10 aH battery pack that powers the dimmable LED so users can choose the lighting endurance that best suits their anticipated needs. Set to 100% output, the battery pack delivers 4.5 hours of run time, but that can be extended to 9 hours set to 50% brightness and a massive 40 hours at the lowest 10% brightness setting. Housed in a waterproof battery pouch, additional battery packs can be purchased separately to enable quick swapping for nonstop off-grid illumination.

Featuring a handheld RF remote to power the unit on and off, or adjust brightness settings, the 13,000-lumen battery-powered balloon light is sold as a holistic lighting kit with swappable waterproof battery pouch, including carrying bags for its high-efficiency LED light head and telescopic adjustable tripod mast, as well as additional c-clamp and eye bolt mounts enabling the LED head to be hung overhead.