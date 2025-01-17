Walmart Unveils 350-Acre New Home Office Campus In Arkansas

“Our new Home Office honors our heritage and the contributions that generations of associates have made to help people save and have a better life. Our founder, Sam Walton, knew that when we all work together, ideas flourish, and this campus will allow us to keep making a positive difference in our customers’ lives for generations to come,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s CEO.

The project was first announced in 2019, when Walmart committed to reimagining its corporate workspace for the future of retail. Through extensive associate feedback and innovative design practices, the company created a workplace that combines new technology and accessibility.

Walmart’s new facilities were designed to enhance the associate experience and foster community connections. At its center is Sam Walton Hall, a 200,000-square-foot, two-story auditorium featuring advanced conference, learning, and development spaces.

Other key locations on the campus include:

Welcome Center: The campus gateway that welcomes Walmart visitors and associates.

Helen's Amphitheatre: An outdoor venue honoring Helen Robson Walton's legacy that features terraced seating and a tree-canopied lawn for campus and community gatherings.

8th & Plate: A dynamic food hall that offers global cuisine through seven coffee shops, food truck pavilions, grab-and-go markets, a rooftop lounge and street-front retail and restaurants.

Office Spaces (Cheer and Ol' Roy): The first two of 12 office spaces. More will more open throughout the year.

Street Front Retail: Retail shops open to the public include Bentonville Bicycle Company, Flyway Brewing, Gearhead Outfitters, The Gents Place, Hatch Early Mood Food, Jamba Juice, Riserva Bar + Tapas, Swig, Walmart Pharmacy, Wrights BBQ and Yokozuna Sushi. Street front retail will be available in Spring of 2025.

Associate-Driven Design Creates A Winning Work Environment

The new campus embodies an associate-first approach, from ample natural light and expanded food offerings to convenient parking, fitness options and a childcare facility. The 360,000-square-foot Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, as well as the on-site childcare Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center opened in 2024.

The focus on comprehensive associate wellness extends throughout the outdoor spaces, integrating seamlessly with the community and embracing the natural beauty of the region. The “Big Nature” landscape plan incorporates over 750,000 native plants: including 5,000 planted trees, reflecting the native habitats of the Ozarks. Shaded walkways and dedicated bike paths create an environment that promotes active commuting while reducing traffic and parking demands. An inviting street front retail environment featuring a mix of local and national retail outlets seeks to engage visitors and the community to enjoy the new campus.

Smart, Sustainable Design