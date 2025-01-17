Contact Us

Walmart Unveils 350-Acre New Home Office Campus In Arkansas

Walmart's New Home Office campus prioritizes worker well-being, environmental stewardship, and public accessibility.

Welcome Center
The Walmart Welcome Center at the company’s New Home Office campus. (All photos courtesy of Walmart)

Today, Walmart unveiled its New Home Office campus in Northwest Arkansas, a 350-acre sustainably designed workplace. The retail giant’s corporate headquarters campus prioritizes worker well-being, environmental stewardship, and public accessibility.

The state-of-the art campus represents a multibillion-dollar investment in associate experience, environmental leadership, and community development. It features mass timber construction, smart building technology, offices designed to be power renewable energy, along with a seamless integration with Downtown Bentonville. The phased opening approach will continue throughout 2025, with the inaugural celebration marking the commencement of the phased opening strategy.

“Our new Home Office honors our heritage and the contributions that generations of associates have made to help people save and have a better life. Our founder, Sam Walton, knew that when we all work together, ideas flourish, and this campus will allow us to keep making a positive difference in our customers’ lives for generations to come,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s CEO.

The project was first announced in 2019, when Walmart committed to reimagining its corporate workspace for the future of retail. Through extensive associate feedback and innovative design practices, the company created a workplace that combines new technology and accessibility.

Walmart’s new facilities were designed to enhance the associate experience and foster community connections. At its center is Sam Walton Hall, a 200,000-square-foot, two-story auditorium featuring advanced conference, learning, and development spaces.

Other key locations on the campus include:

  • Welcome Center: The campus gateway that welcomes Walmart visitors and associates.
  • Helen’s Amphitheatre: An outdoor venue honoring Helen Robson Walton’s legacy that features terraced seating and a tree-canopied lawn for campus and community gatherings.
  • 8th & Plate: A dynamic food hall that offers global cuisine through seven coffee shops, food truck pavilions, grab-and-go markets, a rooftop lounge and street-front retail and restaurants.
  • Office Spaces (Cheer and Ol’ Roy): The first two of 12 office spaces. More will more open throughout the year.
  • Street Front Retail: Retail shops open to the public include Bentonville Bicycle Company, Flyway Brewing, Gearhead Outfitters, The Gents Place, Hatch Early Mood Food, Jamba Juice, Riserva Bar + Tapas, Swig, Walmart Pharmacy, Wrights BBQ and Yokozuna Sushi. Street front retail will be available in Spring of 2025.

Associate-Driven Design Creates A Winning Work Environment

The new campus embodies an associate-first approach, from ample natural light and expanded food offerings to convenient parking, fitness options and a childcare facility. The 360,000-square-foot Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, as well as the on-site childcare Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center opened in 2024.

The focus on comprehensive associate wellness extends throughout the outdoor spaces, integrating seamlessly with the community and embracing the natural beauty of the region. The “Big Nature” landscape plan incorporates over 750,000 native plants: including 5,000 planted trees, reflecting the native habitats of the Ozarks. Shaded walkways and dedicated bike paths create an environment that promotes active commuting while reducing traffic and parking demands. An inviting street front retail environment featuring a mix of local and national retail outlets seeks to engage visitors and the community to enjoy the new campus.

Smart, Sustainable Design

Walmart New Home Office
Walmart New Home Office
Helen’s Amphitheatre
8th & Plate
Walmart New Home Office
Office Spaces
Walmart New Home Office
Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness
Walmart New Home Office
Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center
Bike trails and greenway

In addition to the focus on green space which represents 50 percent of the campus, 12 office buildings — built with the largest application of mass timber in the U.S.— are designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification, and run on renewable energy. More than 13 acres of lake reservoirs are smart technology-enabled to assist in water management, while dynamic glass designed to reduce energy load and LED lighting is fitted throughout all structures.

Seven miles of pedestrian paths and bike trails connect to a rentable bike fleet, more than 1,000 bike parking spots, and 300 EV charging stations, making sustainable transportation accessible for associates and visitors.

Smart technology systems deployed on the campus include enhanced mobile applications, drone exterior window washing, autonomous mowing and vacuums, and smart room booking systems.

Read more facility management news about building design and construction on Facility Executive.

