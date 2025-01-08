Contact Us

Want To Make An Impact On The Built Environment?

The National Institute of Building Sciences Board of Directors Nominations Committee is seeking new members to serve a three-year term beginning in October 2025.

Are you or someone you know interested in making a lasting impact on the built environment? 

The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Board of Directors Nominations Committee is looking for new members to join the Board. The deadline for nominations is February 28, 2025.

The NIBS Board is comprised of 15 elected members from the nation’s building community and six Presidential appointees who represent the public interest. The Board is the highest leadership body of the organization, shaping NIBS’ mission and purpose and driving progress in the built environment. 

Elected board members will be seated at the September 2025 Board of Directors meeting for a three-year term to begin October 1, 2025. 

Nomination Guidelines

The Board will provide preference to individuals who represent the built environment from diverse sectors, ensure geographic variation, who represent the building community or those consumers who may be affected by actions of NIBS. It is preferred to have built-environment, consumer-interest representatives and subject matter leaders who have previously served as an executive or board chair rather than current executives of an industry organization. Executives of organizations offering lines of business in direct competition or potentially competing with the products, programs, or services of NIBS will not be considered. The Board strives to have a majority of the members of the Board represent the public interest and to make every effort to minimize the potential for or the appearance of a conflict of interest.

  • You may nominate one or more candidates, but a separate nomination form must be completed for each. Self-nominating is allowed. References may be requested.
  • In preparing the election ballot, the Board Nominations Committee will give equal consideration to single and multiple nominations.
  • Membership in NIBS is not a requirement for nomination, but is required post-election.
  • The CV/Resume being submitted is limited to three pages.

Interested? Be sure to submit your nomination here by February 28, 2025.

Read more professional development news for facility managers on Facility Executive. 

