We’re just a few days away from the event everyone’s talking about: On Monday, April 8, most of North America will have the chance to see the Moon pass in front of the Sun during a solar eclipse. According to NASA, it will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime happening, NASA is inviting the public to participate with in-person events, opportunities to do NASA science, and multiple ways to watch online.

Millions of people along the path of totality — which stretches from Texas to Maine in the U.S. — will see a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely covers the Sun. Outside the path of totality, people across the contiguous U.S. will have a chance to see a partial solar eclipse, when the Moon covers part of the Sun. (See below for how to watch safely.)

Live Coverage Of The Total Solar Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse starting at 1 p.m. EDT. Coverage will include live views of the eclipse from across North America, special appearances by NASA experts, astronauts aboard the space station, and an inside look at NASA’s eclipse science experiments and watch parties across the country.

NASA’s broadcast will last three hours, and feature live locations from across the nation — including the agency’s only center in the path of totality, NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio. It will also include the following locations: