WaterFurnace Launches TruClimate 900 Heat Pump Chiller

WaterFurnace International recently launched the TruClimate 900 Heat Pump Chiller, a versatile electrification and decarbonization solution for any commercial water heating and cooling need. Featuring a variable speed compressor with WaterFurnace’s OptiHeat technology, the TruClimate 900 Heat Pump Chiller can operate as a hot water or chiller water system or a simultaneous heating and cooling source. Unlike traditional chillers that are either dedicated to heating or cooling, the TruClimate 900 delivers 44-degree Fahrenheit chilled water and 140-degree hot water simultaneously from a single chiller—saving money and freeing up square footage in or on your building.

The WaterFurnace TruClimate 900 makes it possible to retrofit current setups with an electric solution that minimizes carbon footprints, add on to current setups for a hybrid plan, or create an entirely new heating and cooling solution altogether. It fulfills a need for building owners and operators seeking to eliminate or reduce reliance on legacy fossil fuel solutions, such as boilers and gas furnaces.

Available in 30 ton sizes, up to 10 units can be banked to achieve a total capacity of up to 300 tons. The TruClimate 900 provides 100% heating capacity down to 5-degrees while producing 140-degree water. It shines in extreme conditions, offering the capability of continuous operation at temperatures as low as negative 25-degrees. And for frost mitigation, the OptiHeat technology enables each unit to stay online 44% longer than traditional chillers.