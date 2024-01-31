Waterproof Worksmart Boots From Rocky

The Worksmart Boots collection are designed with waterproof full grain leather uppers to keep feet dry and comfortable.

Rocky introduced its Waterproof Worksmart Boots collection. The products are made in the U.S. with globally sourced components. The boots are rugged and designed with waterproof full grain leather uppers to keep feet dry and comfortable no matter the environment.

In the Worksmart boot collection, Rocky released two types of boots;

RKK0453 – These boots feature a Rocky Air-Port Comfort Footbed that is a high-performance, cushioning and comfortable footbed that will keep you on your feet until the job is done. With an added fiberglass shank, enjoy more stability and a focused fit. This boot meets the ASTM F2892 electrical hazard standard.

RKW0429 – These boots feature a tough direct attached rubber and polyurethane outsole that is oil-, slip-, and abrasion-resisting. They are designed to keep you safe while the waterproof full grain leather and Guaranteed Rocky Waterproof technology keeps you dry when it is needed the most. These include an expansion fit seam that enables the boot to stretch when being put on and returning to its original shape for user convenience. Additionally, these Worksmart boots include a Rocky Rebound footbed for a high-performing, cushioning and comfortable foot support. This boot meets the ASTM F2892 electrical hazard standard.