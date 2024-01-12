Watts Debuts ArmorTek ACV Coating System

Watts introduces the ArmorTek ACV coating system, a proprietary 3-part system designed to provide protection against microbiologically induced corrosion (MIC).

MIC occurs when microorganisms, like bacteria and fungi produce corrosive byproducts and biofilms on your valve’s surfaces, trapping corrosive substances and promoting localized corrosion. Over time, MIC will weaken a valve, leading to leaks, poor performance, and potential failure. MIC poses a significant threat to ACVs/PRVs and backflow preventers and can compromise their reliability and functionality.

With an 8-year MIC warranty, the ACV coating system technology is available on Watts Classic and Mustang valves, providing three layers of protection to create an effective barrier, dramatically increasing resistance to corrosion.

The triple-layer Watts ArmorTek system includes: