Wave Valve, Inc. has introduced a new valve designed to help commercial property owners reduce their monthly water bills by up to 30%. This state-of-the-art valve is transforming the way businesses manage their water consumption, offering substantial cost savings and promoting environmental sustainability.
Engineered to optimize water flow, the valve is installed directly into existing water pipes, making it a seamless addition to any commercial property.
Key features of the Wave Valve include:
- Up to 30% monthly savings: Proven to reduce water bills by up to 30%, delivering significant cost savings for commercial property owners.
- Made in the USA: Crafted with 100% medical grade stainless 316 steel, providing durability and high performance.
- Variety of sizes: Available in sizes from ¾” pipes to 32″ pipes, accommodating different property needs.
- Zero down financing: Flexible financing options with zero down payment to make the valve accessible to all businesses.
- Easy installation: Designed for straight forward integration into the existing water pipe on the customer side of the meter. Total installation time is typically under 1 hour.
- Nationwide availability: Available for commercial properties across the country.
- Satisfaction guaranteed: Backed by a six-month money-back guarantee and a 15-year manufacturer product warranty.