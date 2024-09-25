Contact Us

Wavelynx Showcases Mobile Wallet Solution at GSX

The Wavelynx Wallet transforms mobile devices into secure credentials and enhances security across various facilities.

Wavelynx Wallet

Wavelynx Technologies is currently showcasing its Wallet solution at the 2024 Global Security Exchange (GSX) trade show. Wavelynx Wallet transforms mobile devices into secure credentials, making credential management more approachable. The system enhances security across various facilities and introduces a new level of convenience for its users.

Wavelynx Wallet has been deployed with end users across four continents—North America, India, the U.K., and Australia— at some of the world’s largest financial and technology institutions. Key features of the Wavelynx Wallet include:

  • Seamless integration: The mobile wallet enables access to doors, elevators, parking garages, lockers, printers, and more, through major mobile wallet platforms. It is fully compatible with Wavelynx Ethos readers, ensuring a cohesive and user-friendly experience.
  • Enhanced security: Wallet offers robust security features, including the ability to instantly deactivate credentials if a mobile device is lost or stolen.
  • Convenience and simplicity: Wallet streamlines operations by removing the need for card printing and physical distribution. Credential management and issuance can be handled remotely by providing a link to download their credential.
  • Scalability: Wallet supports a variety of physical reader manufacturers, integrating seamlessly with existing security systems and adapting to a range of facility needs.
