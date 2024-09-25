Wavelynx Showcases Mobile Wallet Solution at GSX

Wavelynx Technologies is currently showcasing its Wallet solution at the 2024 Global Security Exchange (GSX) trade show. Wavelynx Wallet transforms mobile devices into secure credentials, making credential management more approachable. The system enhances security across various facilities and introduces a new level of convenience for its users.

Wavelynx Wallet has been deployed with end users across four continents—North America, India, the U.K., and Australia— at some of the world’s largest financial and technology institutions. Key features of the Wavelynx Wallet include: