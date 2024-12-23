WAVJA recently launched its Photon Energy System (PES), a U.S.-based innovation poised to transform indoor lighting into a dominant, stable source of green energy in response to the demand for reliable, renewable energy solutions.
In certified testing by international organizations, PES has demonstrated an energy conversion efficiency ranging from 13.8 to 51 times greater than traditional solar power. Unlike solar or wind, which is weather-dependent and faces logistical hurdles like land acquisition and environmental assessments, PES harnesses the consistent, 24/7 availability of indoor lighting. This makes it a predictable renewable energy source, even in regions prone to extreme weather.
PES systems leverage modular, easy-to-install technology, akin to plastic construction toy blocks assembly, allowing rapid deployment across public building areas, offices, hospitals, retail stores, and more spaces. Within months, entire regions could benefit from a significant influx of clean energy, marking for an efficient response to today’s energy crises.
Key Advantages Of PES Technology:
- 24/7 power generation: Unlike solar or wind, indoor lighting provides uninterrupted power generation year-round.
- Scalability and ease of installation: PES modules can be quickly arranged in diverse spaces, delivering substantial electricity in record time.
- Superior efficiency: Indoor venues like event spaces, such as baseball, football, and soccer fields, etc., capable of providing 170,000 lumens, can achieve energy outputs nearly 100 times more efficiently than solar.
- Mobile applications: PES technology extends to mobile energy solutions, enabling emergency power for disaster response, medical equipment like ventilators, and even electric vehicles, which could charge not only from sunlight but also autonomously in parking areas equipped with artificial light sources.