Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

Date: August 27, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Register now!

Electrification, rising EV adoption and extreme weather events have put a tremendous strain on our power grid.

The resulting power outages and rolling blackouts that come from grid imbalances are disruptive and costly for facility operations. Fortunately for facility professionals, options exist to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals with virtually no disruption to productivity.