Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

Join us for this free webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Date: August 27, 2024
Time: 1 PM EST
Electrification, rising EV adoption and extreme weather events have put a tremendous strain on our power grid.

The resulting power outages and rolling blackouts that come from grid imbalances are disruptive and costly for facility operations. Fortunately for facility professionals, options exist to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals with virtually no disruption to productivity.

  • How your facility can manage its curtailable load for various grid service programs and be compensated for it.
  • The capabilities and benefits of virtual power plants.
  • How regional demand response programs work, how to stack programs for maximum returns and how to evaluate which ones are right for your organization.
  • How to maximize the value of DER investments with machine-learning powered software that intelligently analyzes and automates energy assets across multiple programs and sites.
Nate Soles, Vice President-National, CPower
Kellen Bollettino, Sr. Account Executive, CPower 
