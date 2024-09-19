Contact Us

Did You Miss This Webinar? Overcome Construction Procurement Strain

View this free video webinar to delve into the complexities of construction procurement and explore job order contracting (JOC) strategies to overcome common obstacles.

On-Demand
View this free video webinar to delve into the complexities of construction procurement and explore job order contracting (JOC) strategies to overcome common obstacles. From navigating supply chain disruptions to managing budget constraints and vendor relationships, our experts will share practical insights, proven techniques, and lessons learned through our JOC work to help you streamline your procurement processes and drive project success.

Whether you’re a seasoned industry professional or new to JOC and construction procurement, register today for this free video webinar and gain the knowledge and tools you need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

Presented By
James Matz
National Account Manager
FOS of CannonDesign

Dennis Downs
Regional Account Manager
FOS of CannonDesign

Sponsored By
Overcome Construction Procurement Strain

View this free video webinar to delve into the complexities of construction procurement and explore job order contracting (JOC) strategies to overcome common obstacles.

U.S. Executives Plan To Increase Sustainability Spending

