Webinar: Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge



Solving the Hidden Asset Challenge: How Facilities Teams Can Retain Knowledge and Streamline Operations

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM EST

F acilities teams have a tough job remembering, locating, and maintaining thousands of assets “hidden” in ceilings, attics, mezzanines, and closets.

Mechanical equipment, shutoffs and emergency equipment are scattered all over the place, so when something goes sideways, it can take time to find, diagnose and repair – impacting daily operations. The other challenge is when key people leave, institutional knowledge walks out the door. With departures due to retirements and other reasons, teams evolve, and the flow of institutional knowledge comes and goes. So ask yourself this – does every team member know where these items are? And if not, why?

David Trask, National Director, ARC Facilities

Join us for this free webinar, presented by David Trask, National Director, ARC Facilities and host of the Facilities Voices podcast, and you’ll learn about solutions to the growing challenge of hidden assets, including:

The value of keeping vital facility information with the buildings and not in key team member’s heads

The importance of accessing asset information in seconds to increase response times

Methods for maximizing the expected life expectancy of critical assets

How to leverage technology and modern tools to capture asset details and update real time in the field.

