In The News » Products & Services

Werner’s New LevelSafe Pro Provides Ladder-Leveling Safety

Werner's new LevelSafe Pro ladder accessory is easy to install and automatically levels the ladder on uneven surfaces.

Werner LevelSafe pro Ladder Accesory

Werner recently launched the new LevelSafe Pro ladder accessory, enhancing user safety and efficiency by allowing for effortless ladder leveling on uneven surfaces. The accessory features sophisticated technology that automatically adjusts the ladder to a level position upon placement. In instances where the ladder is positioned on soft ground, its precision micro-adjust system enables users to make fine modifications without the need to lift or reposition the ladder.

This new product addresses a longstanding challenge within the industry, eliminating the need for manual ladder repositioning to achieve a level setup. The LevelSafe Pro promises to streamline operations, enhance stability, and improve overall safety for professionals working at height.

Easy To Install, Control, And Level

The new Werner LevelSafe Pro extension ladder accessory can be installed up to 50% faster than other ladder leveling accessories. The no-nonsense installation is simple, straight-forward and doesn’t require cutting the ladder.

Key features of the new Werner LevelSafe Pro extension accessory include:

  • Automatic leveling: Simply place the ladder on uneven surfaces and the leveler adjusts to find level. The new innovative accessory system provides precision and convenience, while smoothly and automatically leveling the ladder up to 8.5″ without having to pick up the ladder.
  • Simple installation: It installs in half the time of other levelers and requires no cutting of the ladder. The LevelSafe Pro Extension Ladder accessory includes two ladder levelers (one per rail), mounting hardware, template and instructions.
  • Micro-adjust technology: Easily engage or disengage micro-adjust technology with 90-degree rotation of handles and find level with included bubble level.
  • Compatibility: Designed specifically for Werner Ladders, the LevelSafe Pro works with most Werner fiberglass and aluminum extension ladders.


