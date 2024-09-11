Werner’s New LevelSafe Pro Provides Ladder-Leveling Safety

Werner recently launched the new LevelSafe Pro ladder accessory, enhancing user safety and efficiency by allowing for effortless ladder leveling on uneven surfaces. The accessory features sophisticated technology that automatically adjusts the ladder to a level position upon placement. In instances where the ladder is positioned on soft ground, its precision micro-adjust system enables users to make fine modifications without the need to lift or reposition the ladder.

This new product addresses a longstanding challenge within the industry, eliminating the need for manual ladder repositioning to achieve a level setup. The LevelSafe Pro promises to streamline operations, enhance stability, and improve overall safety for professionals working at height.

Easy To Install, Control, And Level

The new Werner LevelSafe Pro extension ladder accessory can be installed up to 50% faster than other ladder leveling accessories. The no-nonsense installation is simple, straight-forward and doesn’t require cutting the ladder.

Key features of the new Werner LevelSafe Pro extension accessory include: