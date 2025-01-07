By Jack Smiley

Adobe Stock/SkyLine

As facilities around the country age, their equipment will need to be retrofitted or replaced. Given today’s technological advancements, facility managers have a lot of heating options to choose from for their commercial spaces. Even in cold climates, electric heating systems can do the job. Upgrading these systems will take not only take time and money, but there will also be a learning curve for facility managers. Let’s look ahead to 2025 and see what is in store for the heating and cooling industry.

What To Expect From New Electric Heating Equipment In 2025

Manufacturers are always improving their equipment, according to guidelines laid out by the government or upgrades requested by consumers. The updates mostly affect energy-efficiency, connectivity and sustainability. Some of the expected changes to the HVAC and heating industry in 2025 include:

Increased options for commercial electric heating . Although updates to electric heat pumps have made them a more viable option to heat large commercial spaces, electric unit heaters continue to improve and can be used for mounted or spot heating where they are needed.



. Although updates to electric heat pumps have made them a more viable option to heat large commercial spaces, electric unit heaters continue to improve and can be used for mounted or spot heating where they are needed. M ore connectivity and mobile device control . Manufacturers continue to upgrade their HVAC products to be more connective, requiring fewer wires and giving consumers greater control. Many units can be operated wirelessly or even from a smartphone app. More sensitive controls give consumers the ability to be more specific about the comfort of their space, as well.



. Manufacturers continue to upgrade their HVAC products to be more connective, requiring fewer wires and giving consumers greater control. Many units can be operated wirelessly or even from a smartphone app. More sensitive controls give consumers the ability to be more specific about the comfort of their space, as well. Higher environmental standards . A new EPA regulation for 2025 requires HVAC unit manufacturers to change the refrigerant used in light commercial air conditioners and heat pumps. Though this won’t directly affect electric heating, new heat pump units must shift to a refrigerant with a significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than what’s been historically used. The standards will only apply to light commercial units at first, but it’s likely to apply in other areas over time.



. A new EPA regulation for 2025 requires HVAC unit manufacturers to change the refrigerant used in light commercial air conditioners and heat pumps. Though this won’t directly affect electric heating, new heat pump units must shift to a refrigerant with a significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than what’s been historically used. The standards will only apply to light commercial units at first, but it’s likely to apply in other areas over time. Predictive maintenance replaces reactive . The computerized control of new heating units collects and saves a lot of data about operating capacity. Any fluctuations can be tracked by either the facility team or HVAC service group, which could offer a predictive model for maintenance rather than simply waiting for something to break.



. The computerized control of new heating units collects and saves a lot of data about operating capacity. Any fluctuations can be tracked by either the facility team or HVAC service group, which could offer a predictive model for maintenance rather than simply waiting for something to break. Reduced operating cost and better sustainability . The more efficient and effective heat pumps available for commercial use may cost a lot up front, but their operating cost will be lower because they will use less electricity to operate, which in turn makes them more energy-efficient and sustainable option.



. The more efficient and effective heat pumps available for commercial use may cost a lot up front, but their operating cost will be lower because they will use less electricity to operate, which in turn makes them more energy-efficient and sustainable option. Additional filtration for indoor air quality. In 2020 the world realized how important clean air is to our overall health. As a result, many manufacturers put in additional filtration into their HVAC products. Facility managers will see more of this in new units in 2025, as they strive to have a clean working environment for employees.

Whether facility managers are learning a new electric heating system for their commercial space in 2025 or augmenting one already in place with high-efficiency individual units, being aware of industry changes helps them prepare for what’s ahead. It is an exciting time of change for HVAC manufacturers, and the possibilities presented by more efficient and effective heating for customers is the ultimate goal.



Smiley is an associate product manager at Modine Manufacturing. He has worked in manufacturing for more than five years, following completion of the MBA program at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. At Modine, he oversees product development, profit optimization, and customer satisfaction for both new and established product lines.