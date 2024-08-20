Which States Are Safest For Outdoor Workers?

With the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) recently proposed rule for federal heat protections, Lawn Love ranked 2024’s Safest States for Outdoor Workers.

Outdoor WorkersAll 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared and ranked based on 26 total metrics, broken down into the following five categories:

  • Legislation protecting workers from extreme weather conditions
  • Whistleblower retaliation rights
  • Employment benefits
  • Number of work-related injuries and fatalities
  • Climate
Safest States for Outdoor WorkersLeast Safe States for Outdoor Workers
RankStateRankState
1Washington1Arkansas
2Oregon2Florida
3Minnesota3Alabama
4California4Mississippi
5New York5Georgia

Key Insights

Heat HazardsNew Rule Would Protect Workers From Extreme Heat

  • 21 states stay prepared with their own OSHA-approved state safety plans, protecting both private and government employees.
  • Eight states require 10-hour or 30-hour OSHA training, which informs and trains workers and supervisors on dealing with typical safety and health hazards.
  • Only four states — Washington (No. 1), Oregon (No. 2), California (No. 4), and Colorado (No. 12) — have laws protecting outdoor workers from extreme heat.

Some states are going so far as to pass legislation preventing local counties and cities from improving work safety standards…

