Which States Are Safest For Outdoor Workers?

With the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) recently proposed rule for federal heat protections, Lawn Love ranked 2024’s Safest States for Outdoor Workers.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared and ranked based on 26 total metrics, broken down into the following five categories:

Legislation protecting workers from extreme weather conditions

Whistleblower retaliation rights

Employment benefits

Number of work-related injuries and fatalities

Climate

Safest States for Outdoor Workers Least Safe States for Outdoor Workers Rank State Rank State 1 Washington 1 Arkansas 2 Oregon 2 Florida 3 Minnesota 3 Alabama 4 California 4 Mississippi 5 New York 5 Georgia

Key Insights

21 states stay prepared with their own OSHA-approved state safety plans, protecting both private and government employees.

stay prepared with their own OSHA-approved state safety plans, protecting both private and government employees. Eight states require 10-hour or 30-hour OSHA training , which informs and trains workers and supervisors on dealing with typical safety and health hazards.

require 10-hour or 30-hour , which informs and trains workers and supervisors on dealing with typical safety and health hazards. Only four states — Washington (No. 1), Oregon (No. 2), California (No. 4), and Colorado (No. 12) — have laws protecting outdoor workers from extreme heat.

Some states are going so far as to pass legislation preventing local counties and cities from improving work safety standards…