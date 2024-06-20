Whitney Brothers Introduces Sky View Sanctuary For Classrooms

Whitney Brothers' Sky View Sanctuary provides privacy for young learners in a classroom and transports the user outside with sky scenes.

Whitney Brothers recently introduced the Sky View Sanctuary, an inventive interpretation of a classroom privacy space for young learners featuring vivid day and night sky scenes that transport the viewer outside under the open sky.

The Sky View Sanctuary can be the focal point in an early learning classroom. Curved side openings invite children inside the cozy interior where the day and night skies create a calm, comforting personal space to relax, read, reflect or recharge away from the bustle of a busy classroom.

The interior includes two built-in back rests, a fitted floor pad and ample space for up to one adult and two children. On the exterior, three cascading fixed shelves on one side and two adjustable shelves on the other provide plenty of flexible storage and display options for books, toys, manipulatives or other classroom essentials. The wide side openings and transparent sky panels provide visibility of children inside from all four sides at any angle, an important safety consideration.

The Sky View Sanctuary also satisfies every state requirement for a dedicated quiet space in early learning environments and coordinates with all other pieces in the company’s Nature View Collection.

Scientific studies support that biophilic design can reduce stress, enhance creativity, focus clarity of thought and improve well-being, important health benefits that can foster a young child’s deep connection to their learning environment and set a positive trajectory for future learning outcomes.

MSRP for the WB1213 Sky View Sanctuary is $1,699.00. Availability is immediate through authorized Whitney Brothers® dealers and distributors worldwide.