Why Job Task Analysis Is Key To Effective Certification Programs

By Dan Pickel

A s innovations and new technologies transform the skilled trades landscape, a “day in the life” of a trades worker may look different than it used to. For instance, more industry professionals are using digital tools in their everyday work or adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for efficiency and learning. Amid this evolution, the skills and knowledge trades workers require to be successful are also changing, potentially making it difficult for employers to keep a pulse on the modern qualifications their workers need. Job task analysis (JTA) is one process employers can use to familiarize themselves with the detailed responsibilities of their workers, in turn creating a more skilled and engaged workforce.

The Tie Between Job Task Analysis and Certifications

Certifications are an important tool in the skilled trades. For employees, earning certifications (particularly via industry-recognized programs) enables them to demonstrate their competency and stand out in the workforce. With a professional certification, they can advance their careers by increasing their credibility, marketability, and even their earning potential.

On the flip side, certifications are equally important for employers to leverage. Unlike traditional degree programs, certifications are closely tied to real-world job skills and signal that workers have the practical expertise and industry-specific knowledge to perform well in their roles. For this reason, today’s employers should think strategically about how they’re approaching certifications throughout the entire talent management lifecycle. This might look like noting desired certifications in job postings, developing a roadmap of certifications for new hires to follow, or supporting employees to complete relevant programs and rewarding them when they do. Taking these steps has a high ROI for employers: attract and hire more qualified candidates, demonstrate their current workforce is aligned with the latest industry standards, and improve their business performance.

However, employers cannot develop effective certification programs without first understanding what knowledge and skills are necessary for their employees. This is where job task analysis comes into play. JTAs lay the groundwork for employers to prioritize which certifications will best reflect the realistic responsibilities of their workforce. JTAs can help them define what prospective or current employees should know and be able to do, more fairly evaluate and measure their performance in these roles, and provide more meaningful learning and development opportunities along the way.

Conducting Job Task Analysis

Job task analysis involves collecting as much data as possible about the activities performed by workers in different roles and the knowledge they need to be successful. While there’s no single blueprint for conducting JTA, employers typically use a handful of methods, including:

Review existing certification programs: Start by reviewing the JTAs developed by certification organizations like NFPA related to the roles in your company. If you employ individuals who work in fire protection, facility management, electrical safety, or others, you can review NFPA’s job task analyses (also called the “Exam Content Outline” in its certification handbooks) to lay the groundwork for your own JTA development.

Start by reviewing the JTAs developed by certification organizations like NFPA related to the roles in your company. If you employ individuals who work in fire protection, facility management, electrical safety, or others, you can review NFPA’s job task analyses (also called the “Exam Content Outline” in its certification handbooks) to lay the groundwork for your own JTA development. Referencing external resources: Explore market research or similar job descriptions from other companies to get a broad sense of how the industry defines and outlines the role in question.

Explore market research or similar job descriptions from other companies to get a broad sense of how the industry defines and outlines the role in question. Collecting diverse perspectives: Use interviews, questionnaires, focus groups or other tactics to gather first-hand perspectives of people in the know. These might include current or past employees in the role, their peers, subject matter experts, or HR representatives.

Use interviews, questionnaires, focus groups or other tactics to gather first-hand perspectives of people in the know. These might include current or past employees in the role, their peers, subject matter experts, or HR representatives. Shadowing employees: Observe workers as they go about their everyday tasks to get a clearer picture of their daily responsibilities.

Measuring the Impact of Strategic Certification Programs

When a JTA is done thoroughly and thoughtfully, employers will come out the other side with a more robust understanding of the knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) required for each job. These KSAs can then serve as a way to select the most appropriate certification programs to utilize for your talent management strategy since they mirror the actual competencies your workers need.

When workers are certified, it also opens a world of possibilities for their employers. For instance, certified employees can improve a company’s credibility and productivity, positively impact its bottom line by increasing revenue and growth, and are a strong indicator of an employee’s future success. Many of these benefits tie back to the fact that certifications often lead to better job performance, i.e., efficient and high-quality work with fewer errors and re-work. Moreover, employers that support their workers’ professional development are more likely to have engaged and loyal employees and reduce costs associated with turnover. A recent study by NFPA found that 85% of industry professionals participate in at least one training and development program a year, demonstrating workers’ appetite for these opportunities.

Certifications should be leveraged by employees and employers alike, particularly in the skilled trades industry. These certifications can kickstart or fast-track workers’ careers, while also making it easier for employers to validate the skills of candidates or current employees. More broadly, these credentials are also helping trades employers find available and qualified talent to fill a growing number of open roles and close skills gaps across the industry. By conducting processes like a job task analysis, employers can take a more strategic approach to certifications and talent management and foster a workforce that’s qualified to tackle the hands-on challenges of today and tomorrow.

Serving as the Director of Certification and Accreditation at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Pickel has been leading the certification team that develops programs in the areas of fire, life, electrical safety, and renewable energy since 2021. With a background spanning over a decade, he has played pivotal roles in managing workforce development programs, leading, and revamping certification initiatives across various industries, and driving revenue growth and organizational success. Pickel‘s expertise lies in developing quality certification programs, fostering strategic partnerships, driving workforce development programs, and leveraging innovative approaches to drive program adoption. His passion for empowering individuals through education and his ability to align certification programs with organizational objectives make him a sought-after expert in the field of certification and talent management.