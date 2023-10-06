Will Pest Populations Rise This Fall, Winter?

Northeast & New England: After a warm and rainy summer that allowed mosquito and stinging insect to flourish, mild fall temperatures could lead to extended insect activity. Expect to see increased tick pressure and increased rodent activity indoors if cold temperatures and above average snowfall occur in the region as forecasted.

Southeast: A hot summer followed by mild fall temperatures could allow stinging insects to remain active later into the season than usual. Above average temperatures and precipitation throughout the fall and winter months may also create conditions suitable for mosquitoes to persist this winter.

Great Lakes, Ohio Valley & Midwest: People should prepare for increased rodent activity as these pests look to move indoors seeking shelter for the winter as cold conditions and significant snowfall move in.

North Central U.S.: A cold winter with mild bouts of snowfall will drive rodents indoors in search of water, shelter, and warmth. Periodic bouts of warmer, sunny days throughout the winter will likely result in multicolored Asian lady beetle, boxelder bug and brown marmorated stink bug activity indoors.

South Central U.S.: Warm and wet conditions throughout the summer and fall could allow for tick and mosquito populations to remain active longer. Cooler than normal temperatures in the northern part of this region coupled with increased chances for snow could send rodents, cockroaches, and stink bugs indoors to flee the elements.

Southwest U.S.: As temperatures cool in the autumn, scorpions may seek shelter in easy to access areas in regions they are present. Cooler temperatures paired with increased precipitation may lead to increased rodent infestations throughout the winter months.

Northwest U.S.: A cold and somewhat snowy winter may send rodents scurrying inside in search of food and warmth.