W ith a jet stream out of Canada diving southward, the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast are expected to see temperatures 30-40 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages this weekend. These extremely cold temperatures pose a serious risk of frozen pipes and costly property damage.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Daniel)

With this in mind, Church Mutual Insurance Company offers the following tips to help building owners and facility managers prepare for the frigid winter weather and reduce the chances of damage.

How to protect your facility during a deep freeze:

Keep the temperature above 55°F. Never turn off your heat. Cold buildings are the leading cause of frozen pipes. Insulate exposed pipes. Add insulation to attics, crawl spaces and water pipes to minimize heat loss and prevent freezing. Seal drafts and leaks. Ensure doors and windows are tightly closed. Even small drafts can lead to frozen pipes. Let faucets drip. During extreme cold, allow the faucet furthest from the water supply to drip, relieving pressure and preventing bursts. Turn off water if the building will be unoccupied. If your building won’t be used for an extended period, turn off the water and drain the pipes to reduce freezing risks. Install a temperature alert system. Use a remote monitoring system, like the CM Sensor®, to receive alerts if temperatures drop or systems fail. Maintain plumbing and HVAC systems. Ensure proper drainage, seal cracks and service heating systems to keep your property winter ready. Be prepared for burst pipes. If pipes freeze, open faucets and apply heat to thaw them safely. In case of a burst pipe, shut off the water immediately and call a plumber.

