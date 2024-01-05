Work Order Management Solutions Product Focus

FastMaint CMMS v.13

By SMGlobal

FastMaint CMMS v.13By SMGlobal

SMGlobal’s FastMaint CMMS v.13 is a computerized maintenance management software program that can be used to schedule and manage planned maintenance and repairs of industrial equipment and commercial facilities. It allows maintenance managers to schedule preventive and corrective maintenance work, send work orders to the maintenance staff on their mobile phones, receive feedback, and track the progress of all outstanding and completed jobs. FastMaint automatically schedules maintenance activities based upon dates, meter readings, emergency conditions, or any criteria that the maintenance planner specifies.

It can be used for on-site maintenance or field service management and also has enterprise asset management features to track equipment and facilities, inventory management, and maintain supplier records for ordering spares and equipment. Users can create work order templates as well as insert pictures, and link their work orders to outside supporting documents.

FastMaint is available for a monthly subscription or a one-time license fee, and in four editions to accommodate company size and scalability.