Work Stress Is 5th Leading Cause Of Death

Work stressors are a leading cause of chronic illness, contributing to burnout, depression, musculoskeletal disorders, workplace injuries, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. With Friday, April 28 recognized as Workers Memorial Day, the Healthy Work Campaign is using the moment to highlight that there are more than 120,000 deaths caused by work stress every year, making it the 5th leading cause of death.

In addition to costing many workers their health and their lives, unhealthy work also costs businesses hundreds of billions of dollars every year in health care, absenteeism, and lost productivity.

The Healthy Work Campaign recently launched a new tool, the Healthy Work Survey, to address this crisis. This online survey is entirely anonymous, and free for individuals and organizations to use to measure work stressors. The campaign is sponsored by the Los Angeles, CA-based Center for Social Epidemiology, a non-profit research foundation.