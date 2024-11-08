(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by studioworkstock)

F ewer workers are dying from hazards where the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has focused its enforcement resources. Preliminary agency data1 show a decrease in fatalities OSHA is mandated to investigate, including significant reductions in fatal injuries from trench collapses and falls, two of the leading causes of death among construction industry workers.

“These numbers are promising evidence that stronger enforcement and collaboration with labor and management, driven by the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered approach, is saving lives,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Douglas Parker. “Most striking is the improvement in areas we have focused on with employers and unions. Our state program partners have also seen improvements.”

In fiscal year 2024, federal OSHA investigated 826 worker deaths, an 11 percent reduction from 928 in the previous year. Excluding Covid-related deaths, this is the lowest number of worker fatalities OSHA has been mandated to investigate since FY 2017.

OSHA investigated 1,064 fatalities in fiscal year 2022, 928 in FY 2023, and preliminarily investigated 826 in FY 2024. (Source: OSHA)

OSHA’s National Emphasis Program on Falls, the leading cause of serious work-related injuries and fatalities in the construction industry, saw fatal falls investigated by federal OSHA drop from 234 to 189, a decrease of almost 20 percent. Preliminary data from state OSHA programs, pending validation by federal OSHA, indicates more than 15 percent fewer fatalities in state jurisdictions. Currently, federal OSHA covers about 60 percent of private-sector employees and approved state programs cover the remaining workers.

OSHA fall-related fatality investigations totaled 228 in FY 2022, 234 in FY 2023, and preliminarily 189 in FY 2024. (Source: OSHA)

National reporting by federal and state OSHA programs show worker deaths in trench collapses declined nearly 70 percent since calendar year 2022. Fatalities decreased from 39 in 2022 to 15 in 2023 and, to date, 12 in calendar year 2024. These decreases follow intensive outreach and education by OSHA and industry partners, work by state plans and aggressive enforcement under a “zero tolerance” policy for unprotected trenches, including immediate inspections and referrals for criminal prosecution where warranted.

Number of reported worker fatalities due to trench collapses totaled 39 in calendar year 2022, 15 in CY 2023 and 12 in CY 2024 to date. (Source: OSHA)

“While fewer workers have died from the hazards OSHA investigates, we still lose more than 5,000 workers each year in largely preventable incidents. While we’re proud of this progress, our work is far from over. Reducing worker deaths means embracing an approach that makes worker health and safety a core value in every workplace. Only then can we fully address all the causes and factors that lead to workers dying needlessly on the job,” added Parker.

Visit OSHA’s website to learn more about its emphasis programs and how to prevent falls and trench collapses. OSHA offers free and confidential compliance assistance to small and medium sized businesses to identify and fix hazards, establish or improve safety and health programs, and comply with OSHA standards.

Notes

1 Federal OSHA data referenced only covers areas where federal OSHA exercises jurisdiction. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports more comprehensive annual worker fatality data, which includes deaths in cases where OSHA jurisdiction or its ability to investigate is limited, such as public roadway incidents, suicides and overdoses, as well as worker deaths not covered by federal OSHA, such as private sector employees covered by state OSHA programs, state and local public employees, the self-employed, and most employees of small agricultural operations. While preliminary analysis indicates improvements in state plan states, OSHA must conduct additional validation of state data.