Workers With Disabilities: Promoting Access To Good Jobs For All

This month, the Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) is promoting “Access to Good Jobs for All” as the theme for National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Observed in October, NDEAM celebrates the contributions of the nation’s workers with disabilities and showcases supportive, inclusive policies and practices that benefit employees and employers alike.
“Our theme in 2024, ‘Access to Good Jobs for All,’ speaks to our commitment to expand the number of employment opportunities for people with disabilities and the quality of those opportunities,” explained Assistant Secretary for Disability Employment Policy Taryn M. Williams. “Good jobs change lives and all workers — including disabled people — deserve the opportunity to prepare for success in high-quality, good-paying jobs in workplaces free of discrimination.”
In 1945, the nation first designated a national week to recognize the contribution of people with physical disabilities. Designated by Congress as NDEAM in 1988, the commemoration evolved to acknowledge the importance of increasing the number of people with disabilities in the workforce. In 2001, ODEP was created and was given responsibility for NDEAM and for selecting and helping promote its annual theme.
Watch the video below to learn more about NDEAM.
Workplace Accommodations: Finding Solutions
Just before the 2024 NDEAM began, the U.S. Department of Labor introduced a new tool that provides access to more than 700 accommodation ideas for workers with disabilities and their employers.
The Situations and Solutions Finder offers examples of workplace accommodations shared by users of the Job Accommodation Network, an ODEP service. The database draws examples from organizations large and small, across industries, and from the private and public sectors. The tool allows users to filter and save results by disability, limitation and/or occupation.
An accommodation is a modification to the work environment or how a job is typically done that enables a qualified person with a disability to enjoy equal employment opportunities. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for disabled applicants and employees, when requested, unless doing so would cause an undue hardship.
“Accommodations are at the heart of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and they’re about maximizing productivity for workers with disabilities, plain and simple,” said Williams. “By allowing people to learn what has worked for others in similar, even if not exactly the same, situations, this new resource empowers employers, as well as employees or job applicants themselves, to ensure disabled workers have access to what they need to do their best on the job.”
Ideas For Employers & Employees
The workplace is an important part of NDEAM. Here are some ways employers and employees can participate, courtesy of ODEP:
- Review policies: NDEAM is an opportune time to review your company’s policies to ensure they convey a commitment to an inclusive workplace culture all year.
- Establish an employee resource group: NDEAM is a perfect time to launch a disability Employee Resource Group (ERG). ERGs offer employees an opportunity to connect and receive support from others with similar backgrounds or interests. For more information, see A Toolkit for Establishing and Maintaining Successful Employee Resource Groups.
- Create a display: NDEAM is a great time to freshen up bulletin boards in break areas or other locations that employees frequent by posting positive messages about your company’s commitment to a disability-inclusive workforce. Start by putting up this year’s NDEAM poster.
- Train supervisors: As part of NDEAM, consider conducting training to ensure supervisors understand their role in fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Such training may include a review of relevant policies, including the process for providing reasonable accommodations. One easy way to provide such training is to make use of available “turn-key” training modules and available materials, such as those available from the Campaign for Disability Employment.
- Educate employees: It’s critical that companies committed to disability inclusion effectively and regularly reinforce that commitment to employees. NDEAM offers an opportunity to do this through disability training or informal educational events. Several ready-to-use resources can assist in facilitating such activities, such as disability etiquette materials and videos with accompanying discussion guides.
- Participate in Disability Mentoring Day: Disability Mentoring Day promotes career development for youth with disabilities through hands-on programs, job shadowing and ongoing mentoring. The nationwide observance is the third Wednesday of each October, but companies may choose to host their own events on any day of the month (or year for that matter).
Not all examples of accommodations in the Situations and Solutions Finder may be effective for every person or workplace, as accommodations are unique to each individual, but common patterns exist to assist employers and workers in assessing options.
Funded by ODEP, the Job Accommodation Network is the leading source of free, expert and confidential guidance on workplace accommodations and other disability employment issues. A survey of JAN data from employers between 2019 and 2024 finds nearly half of reported accommodations for workers with disabilities can be made at no cost and that the median cost for those that require a one-time expense is $300.