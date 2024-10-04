Workers With Disabilities: Promoting Access To Good Jobs For All

“Our theme in 2024, ‘Access to Good Jobs for All,’ speaks to our commitment to expand the number of employment opportunities for people with disabilities and the quality of those opportunities,” explained Assistant Secretary for Disability Employment Policy Taryn M. Williams. “Good jobs change lives and all workers — including disabled people — deserve the opportunity to prepare for success in high-quality, good-paying jobs in workplaces free of discrimination.”

In 1945, the nation first designated a national week to recognize the contribution of people with physical disabilities. Designated by Congress as NDEAM in 1988, the commemoration evolved to acknowledge the importance of increasing the number of people with disabilities in the workforce. In 2001, ODEP was created and was given responsibility for NDEAM and for selecting and helping promote its annual theme.

Watch the video below to learn more about NDEAM.

Workplace Accommodations: Finding Solutions

Just before the 2024 NDEAM began, the U.S. Department of Labor introduced a new tool that provides access to more than 700 accommodation ideas for workers with disabilities and their employers.

The Situations and Solutions Finder offers examples of workplace accommodations shared by users of the Job Accommodation Network, an ODEP service. The database draws examples from organizations large and small, across industries, and from the private and public sectors. The tool allows users to filter and save results by disability, limitation and/or occupation.

An accommodation is a modification to the work environment or how a job is typically done that enables a qualified person with a disability to enjoy equal employment opportunities. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for disabled applicants and employees, when requested, unless doing so would cause an undue hardship.

“Accommodations are at the heart of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and they’re about maximizing productivity for workers with disabilities, plain and simple,” said Williams. “By allowing people to learn what has worked for others in similar, even if not exactly the same, situations, this new resource empowers employers, as well as employees or job applicants themselves, to ensure disabled workers have access to what they need to do their best on the job.”