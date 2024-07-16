Almost 60% of employees have a disability-related issue and more than half do not know how to disclose that information to their employer, reveals new research.

Many employees who identify with having a disability refrain from disclosing that information to their employer, according to a new research study from Inclusively and The Creative Ladder®. In fact, of respondents who reported mental health conditions, only 15% requested workplace accommodations.

The joint research study uncovers how employers can better navigate accessibility and inclusion in the creative industry. The Empowering Rising Leaders report investigates the employee experience from the perspective of The Creative Ladder’s Rising Leaders members to learn about the unique experiences and issues those within the first 10 years of their careers face. The data is intended to help guide programming, support, and further inquiry.

“It’s clear that employers need tools to improve the accommodations process at scale, and right now we’re looking at the creative industry – folks in advertising, marketing, film and more,” said Charlotte Dales, CEO and Co-founder of Inclusively. “Partnerships like ours with The Creative Ladder are how we really drive awareness at the corporate and Board level to drive change and hopefully get to a place where 100% of employees can navigate, access, find and benefit from accommodations in their workplace experience.”

Workplace Accommodations Help Employees Succeed

Unfortunately, most employees today don’t know how to find the support and resources they need to thrive in their jobs. Regardless of industry or company size, it’s the responsibility of employers to ask every employee what they need to be successful, especially those from underrepresented communities and individuals with disabilities.

Critical findings from the Empowering Rising Leaders report include:

People with disabilities are all around the workplace, and you might not know it : Nearly 60% of respondents identify with having a disability.

: Nearly 60% of respondents identify with having a disability. Many who identify with having a disability refrain from disclosing : Of the respondents who reported mental health conditions, only 15% requested accommodations at work.

: Of the respondents who reported mental health conditions, only 15% requested accommodations at work. The accommodations process is difficult and disjointed : Nearly half of the respondents who requested accommodations said the process was difficult and not standardized. And more than half of those who haven’t requested say they don’t know how to start the process.

: Nearly half of the respondents who requested accommodations said the process was difficult and not standardized. And more than half of those who haven’t requested say they don’t know how to start the process. Employees don’t feel supported by their employers: Of respondents receiving accommodations, almost one-third said their input was not valued as part of the accommodation process. Of this same group, 30% said their employer never contacted them during the accommodation process.

“I am both moved and motivated by the significance of these findings. It’s clear that people with disabilities are prevalent in our workplaces, yet their needs and voices often go unnoticed,” said Dionna Dorsey, CEO and Co-founder of The Creative Ladder. “The difficulties and lack of standardization in the accommodations process, along with the lack of employer support, highlight an urgent need for change.

“We are committed to partnering with like minded partners like Inclusively and dedicated to fostering inclusive environments where every individual feels seen, heard, and supported,” Dorsey continued. “These insights underscore the importance of proactive and compassionate efforts to ensure that all employees can thrive and contribute their best work.”

To learn more about accessibility, accommodations and inclusion in the workplace, download the full Empowering Rising Leaders report.