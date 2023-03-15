Most U.S. Employees Not Satisfied With Workplace Safety Efforts

Workers believe their employers have the means to help them feel more prepared for emergencies, but say current safety efforts have not been very effective, finds AlertMedia.

Most employees (71%) don’t think their employers are following through on safety promises, and 65% believe their employers are not making an active effort to improve safety training, according to a new report. The second annual State of Employee Safety Report, published by threat intelligence and emergency communication provider AlertMedia, details employees’ perceptions of safety in the workplace.

Nearly half (49%) of today’s workforce believes that the world is more dangerous today than it was a few years ago: Data shows crises from severe weather to mass shootings to civil unrest are increasing in frequency and intensity.

"Employees everywhere have experienced multiple crises over the past few years that have altered their view of the world and their perceptions of safety outside of the comfort of their homes," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. "These events impact how employees show up to work daily, and we're seeing a growing desire among workers for employers to implement a more integrated and hands-on approach to ensuring their safety, regardless of whether they're working in the office, from home, in the field, or while traveling for business."

The report also explores these workplace safety topics:

Employee Perceptions of Employers’ Safety Efforts: Today, 84% of employees believe that their organization has the means to help them feel more prepared for any emergency; however, 75% of employees say current safety efforts have not been very effective. Furthermore, nearly half (46%) of employees said their employer’s ability to demonstrate a genuine care about their safety is a major factor when assessing whether to stay with their organization long-term.

The State of Remote Work: As employers execute return-to-office plans throughout 2023, it’s important to understand the deeper reasons why many employees can be apprehensive. 89% of employees report feeling safer at home than they do in an office. Additionally, remote and hybrid employees were less likely to think that their physical safety is important to their employer and reported receiving less access to safety training than employees who work in a corporate office or facility.

As employers execute return-to-office plans throughout 2023, it’s important to understand the deeper reasons why many employees can be apprehensive. 89% of employees report feeling safer at home than they do in an office. Additionally, remote and hybrid employees were less likely to think that their physical safety is important to their employer and reported receiving less access to safety training than employees who work in a corporate office or facility. Mental Health & Psychological Safety: Mental health took center stage at the start of the pandemic and continued to be a large conversation during the Great Resignation. However, 66% of employees today say their employer is not making an active effort to support their mental health. In fact, 62% say their organization does not provide resources for mental health and 67% say their workplace culture does not allow for open dialogue about mental health.

The report also includes actionable advice for employers to better demonstrate their commitment to employees’ safety and well-being, including best practices for emergency communication, safety training, and reporting workplace incidents.