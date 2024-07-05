OmniRoom

OmniRoom is a modular room-in-room system for building flexible, plug-and-play office spaces. The solution from Mute allows facilities to create adaptable spaces with limitless options for quick reconfiguration. There are two ways of using OmniRoom. Users can choose from 100 fully equipped “Rooms” that Mute has predesigned—closed or semi-open areas and space dividers. These include spaces like workstations, lounge areas, coffee points, and conference rooms. All rooms were developed by experienced architects and based on real floor plans. Users can also shape tailor-made constructions. The system of 13 prefabricated construction modules offers countless arrangement options. Each construction can be placed separately or combined with others into multifunctional hubs and easily customized. Rooms come fully equipped with integrated ventilation, lighting, and electricity. Closed Rooms are also equipped with sound-absorbing solutions.