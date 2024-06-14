Would Your Dog Earn More Than You At Work?

What career would your dog pursue if given the opportunity, and how much would your fluffy friend earn? Just in time For National Take Your Dog To Work Day next Friday, June 21, Lord of the Pets set out to answer these burning questions.

The team at Lord of the Pets looked at the 50 most popular dog breeds in U.S., according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Based on personalities, traits, and portrayal in pop culture, each dog breed was researched and carefully matched with a human job role that best suited its unique characteristics. With this solid foundation in place, the research team turned to Indeed, Glassdoor, and Salary.com to gather data on the average annual salaries for specific job roles.

After careful analysis, one breed emerged as the undisputed champion: The Doberman Pinscher. With its intelligence, assertiveness, and fearlessness, the Doberman was deemed the canine equivalent of a lawyer. With lawyers commanding an average annual salary of $133,000, the Doberman Pinscher proudly claimed the title of the highest-paid dog breed.

Rounding out the top five earners according to Lord Of The Pets’ research were the Pomeranian (fashion model), Beagle (detective), Australian Shepherd (professional athlete), and Golden Retriever (nurse).

Here’s the Top 10 list of the most popular dog breeds, along with their assigned job roles and salaries. (Facility managers were not included anywhere in the full list of 50 careers. Which breed to you think would make the best facility manager and why? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!)

RANK DOG BREED CAREER PERSONALITY ANNUAL SALARY 1 Doberman Pinscher Lawyer Intelligent, assertive, fearless $133,000 2 Pomeranian Fashion Model Attention seeking, stylish, social $110,000 3 Beagle Detective Curious, good at following leads, persistent $89,000 4 Australian Shepherd Professional Athlete Highly intelligent, energetic, smart, agile, love to be active $86,445 5 Golden Retriever Nurse Caring, trustworthy, always eager to help $86,210 6 Pembroke Welsh Corgi Financial Analyst Intelligent, diligent, detail-oriented $85,000 7 Poodle Fashion Designer Intelligent, elegant, high attention to detail $85,000 8 Shiba Inu IT Specialist Smart, independent, tech savvy $83,000 9 Border Collie Farmer Highly intelligent, strategic, effective at management $80,000 10 Portuguese Water Dog Environmental Scientist Loves water, agile, environmentally conscious $77,000

Want to see what the rest of these pooches would look like in their professional positions? (Of course you do: Who doesn’t want to see a fashion model Pomeranian or a financial analyst Corgi?) Flip through the gallery below to see each breed in their assigned role, courtesy of Lord of the Pets.