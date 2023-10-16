Xylem Debuts e-80SCXL Centrifugal Pump By Bell & Gossett

The split coupled vertical in-line centrifugal pump is suitable for hydronic heating and cooling, industrial processes, and general service.

Xylem’s product, the Series e-80SCXL pump, a split coupled vertical in-line centrifugal pump, is the latest in the Bell & Gossett e-80SC portfolio and a part of their sustainability-forward and Building Better initiative.

Suitable for higher flow and head applications such as hydronic heating and cooling systems, light industrial processes and general service, the e-80SCXL features several seal options and the addition of 10 large in-line pumps. The vertical configuration results in a straightforward installation, while its high-head application offers low operating and maintenance costs.

The e-80SCXL centrifugal pump accepts 60 hz TC-face NEMA premium motors. Balanced to ANSI Grade 6.3, stainless steel impellers improve sustainable hydraulic performance, resist chemicals, and reduce corrosion, providing years of quiet performance and service. The mechanical seal bears a compact Rotating Unitized Seal Head design for easy seal removal and replacement. The bellows are pressure supported without creases or folds, extending the life of the seal. The pump also features a positive metal-to-metal drive system reducing torsional stress and optional flange mounting to provide temporary support during installation. Available in 10 new sizes, including: 8×16, 10×13, 10×15, 10×16, 12×11, 12×17, 14×14, 14×16, 14×18 and 18×15 operating at 1800 RPM, 200, 230/460 and 575V, 3 Phase.

All models come standard with the optimyze modular condition monitoring solution, sensing system vibrations and temperature to provide predictive maintenance before critical issues occur.