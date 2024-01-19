YORK YVWH Heat Pump First To Use R-1234ZE Refrigerant

Johnson Controls launched the YORK YVWH Water-to-Water Dual Variable Speed Screw Heat Pump, the first screw heat pump in North America to use R-1234ze refrigerant. R-1234ze is a refrigerant with an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) of 1, enabling the YVWH to go considerably beyond the refrigerant regulations that go into effect starting January 1, 2025, as currently proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The YVWH is three times more energy efficient than a typical boiler and four times more efficient than traditional boiler and chiller equipment when providing heating, cooling and hot water for light commercial buildings and industrial processes. By replacing a boiler or traditional equipment with the YVWH heat pump, commercial and industrial facilities can significantly reduce their energy use, water consumption and carbon emissions while keeping occupants comfortable and processes running effectively.

The YORK YVWH heat pump was designed to help customers meet regulations and reach net zero goals while satisfying their end-use applications.

With operational flexibility, the YVWH supports simultaneous heating and cooling functions and can be operated in three modes: heating only, cooling only or simultaneous heating and cooling. Especially advantageous for high-temperature hot water heating applications, the YWVH is the first screw heat pump that can provide water temperatures up to 176° F (80° C). At that temperature, the unit can provide 4,050 MBH of heating while simultaneously providing 200 tons of chilled water cooling at 41° F (5° C). The YVWH also features variable-speed drive and has a turndown that allows it to run with as low as 25% of the design-heating load.

Each YORK YVWH unit is factory-tested to ensure performance and is highly scalable to meet application needs. Multiple units can be combined or work in parallel with other YORK water-to-water heat pumps like the CYK to increase capacity and application benefits.