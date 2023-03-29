You Inherited A Business Resiliency Program! Now What?

In this series, Facility Executive introduces you to one of the many business continuity professionals scheduled to speak at the 21st Annual Continuity Insights Management Conference, which will take place at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, April 24-26, 2023.

In these times, when the need for critical information-sharing has never been greater, Continuity Insights offers insight, inspiration, and actionable ideas presented by a faculty of leading business continuity experts and practitioners. This conference provides a timely and important opportunity to share best practices, lessons learned, and effective strategies employed to ensure organizational resilience.

Here, we chat with Dr. Steven B. Goldman, Senior Lecturer with MIT Professional Education.

Facility Executive: Tell us about your background. How did you first get involved with business resiliency?

Dr. Steven B. Goldman: Well, no one majored in Business Resiliency; we all arrived here by various paths. I have two degrees in Nuclear Engineering. (I earned my Doctorate many years later). While working at a nuclear plant, I was transferred to the Corporate Communications Department as Nuclear Spokesperson because unlike most engineers, I could write and speak fluently. (Just joking, fellow engineers!) I loved it. This led to nuclear emergency communications and then nuclear emergency planning. Then I got involved in corporate and facility crisis planning, business continuity, crisis leadership, and crisis communications. Now in addition to consulting on these areas, I teach this at MIT. What a long, strange trip it’s been!

FE: What do you teach at MIT? Business Resiliency?

Dr. Goldman: I organize and do some of the sessions at the on-campus MIT Crisis Management & Business Resiliency Course. We bring in experts from all the disciplines needed to manage a Business Resiliency Program AND to respond to a crisis. We have working News Media Editors lecture on what they are going to do to you in a crisis. Our experts discuss laws/standards/metrics, supply chain, crisis leadership, program leadership, cyber security, communications, and many other relevant topics. We present several case studies of actual response. We end the weeklong course with a Crisis Simulation which includes workplace violence, hazmat release, and a cyber attack. Over the years several facilities managers have attended the course and told me they learned a lot!