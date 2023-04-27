Young Workers May Leave If Workplace Technology Is Lacking

Half of U.S. workers under 25 tie their industry’s adoption of new technology to their prospects of career advancement, according to a new study by Yooz. These workers are often the first to embrace new workplace technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation—but they express frustration when employers fail to devote enough time to employee training or to keeping up with the times.

The 2023 Yooz Survey: Technology in the Workplace, asked 600 U.S. salaried workers across industries and age groups to describe their experiences and perceptions of workplace technology in 2023.

Key findings of the survey include: