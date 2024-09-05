Zendure recently launched the new AB1000S/AB2000S battery packs, featuring an Aerosol Fire Suppression System to prevent fires and enhance safety as part of the SolarFlow product line. The ‘S’ in their names stands for ‘Safety’.

Innovative Safety And Storage With AB1000S/AB2000S Batteries

The brand new AB1000S/AB2000S are part of Zendure’s SolarFlow product line and store the solar energy generated by balcony power plants. They have a storage capacity of 960 Wh (AB1000S) and 1,920 Wh (AB2000S). Up to four batteries can be connected together for a maximum storage capacity of 7,680 Wh, whereby AB1000S and AB2000S are compatible with each other.

The AB1000S/AB2000S batteries incorporate an intelligent aerosol fire suppression system. In the event of a fire, the aerosol fire suppression system detects overheating or technical defects like short circuits and automatically extinguishes the fire. Triggered at 160⁰C to 180⁰C, the solid aerosol agent turns to gas, releasing particles that contain the fire without harmful vapors.

Advanced Safety And Performance With SolarFlow Technology

Thanks to the anti-thermal-runaway technology, the SolarFlow system ensures that the AB1000S/AB2000S maintain optimal temperatures during operation, effectively preventing overheating incidents. Additionally, the system features an advanced PACK-level balancing algorithm that prioritizes charging for low-capacity battery cells, preventing over-discharge and overcharging. This ensures balanced charge-discharge cycles across all cells and significantly extends battery lifespan.

AB1000S and AB2000S also feature a Battery Management System that continuously monitors and optimizes battery performance. This intelligent system ensures safe and stable operation by protecting against potential issues such as overheating, overcurrent, short circuits, overvoltage, and overloading.

Key features of AB1000S/AB2000S at a glance: