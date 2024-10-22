Contact Us

ZeroEyes Achieves Full SAFETY Act Designation For AI-Based Gun Detection

Full SAFETY Act Designation is granted only to technologies that have been tested and proven their effectiveness in risk mitigation.

Zeroeyes logo

ZeroEyes recently announced that its technology has progressed beyond its previous DTE (Developmental Testing and Evaluation) Designation to earn full SAFETY Act Designation. Full Designation is granted only to technologies that have been thoroughly tested and proven their effectiveness in mitigating terrorism risks. It eliminates the third-party liability of all ZeroEyes customers for claims resulting from acts of terrorism when the platform is in use.

To obtain full Designation, ZeroEyes demonstrated that its solution has a history of successful deployment and has been thoroughly tested and evaluated. Liability protection has been expanded to all ZeroEyes’ customers until mid-2029. To secure full Designation, ZeroEyes worked closely with consultant Dave McWhorter, PhD, founder and CEO of The Homeland Security Consulting Group and former Deputy Project Leader on DHS’ SAFETY Act program itself.

ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence—including visual description, gun type, and last known location—to first responders and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Click here for more product news.

