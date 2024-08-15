ZeroEyes recently announced the availability of ZeroEyes One (ZEO), an AI-powered, human-verified gun detection solution available for deployments ranging from one to 16 IP cameras. With this new offering, ZeroEyes’ pioneering proactive security software, which currently protects thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in 42 states, is now available for organizations such as convenience stores, gas stations, retail stores, bars, restaurants, pharmacies, parks and splash pads, religious organizations, daycares, and banks as well as private residences to deploy on their existing digital IP cameras.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 524 workers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022. While the primary concern is protecting human lives, business leaders must also consider broader implications, including loss of customers, property and reputation damage, increased insurance costs, and staff retention issues. The financial costs of gun-related violence are substantial and challenging to quantify, with estimates ranging from $229 billion to $557 billion per year.

Organizations and individuals can purchase one, three, or five-year ZEO subscriptions for one to 16 digital IP cameras. They will then receive ZeroEyes’ hardware by mail, along with detailed installation instructions and video materials to complete the setup. ZeroEyes will verify the deployment to confirm the setup is complete and functioning correctly.

If ZEO identifies a gun at any time, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence—including visual description, gun type, and last known location—to local law enforcement and a chosen customer contact as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.