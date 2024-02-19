Zippsafe Smart Storage for employee locker rooms optimize storage, improve hygiene, and are automated for greater safety and convenience.

Zippsafe unveiled its smart storage solution, Zippsafe Smart Storage, for employee locker rooms. Made of a flexible, polymer-based textile to optimize storage per square foot, designed to improve hygiene, and automated for greater safety and convenience, Zippsafe was designed to enhance an often neglected space in commercial buildings.

Store More In Less Space

One- or two-tier metal lockers are unwieldy, inefficient and prone to pathogens. Zippsafe replaces these bulky boxes with a series of soft textile bags that flex and expand to hold more and bulkier items. Retractable hangers and side pockets neatly organize belongings. With two interior compartments in each bag and a separate shoe drawer at the bottom, clean and dirty items are easy to segregate.

Zippsafe’s user-friendly features come in a smaller footprint. The locker system includes an integrated bench for space savings of 10 percent versus two-tier lockers with a free-standing bench and 70 percent versus one-tier units. With its clean, modern aesthetic, Zippsafe also aims to elevate the overall appeal of the locker room.

Keep Clothes Dry And Pathogen-Free

In addition to its unique design and user experience, Zippsafe Smart Storage lockers provide measurable health benefits. Made with SmartFabric, an advanced anti-microbial material, Zippsafe lowers the risk of pathogen transmission. Testing has shown the treated fibers in the SmartFabric textile can reduce the presence of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 by 99 percent in two hours.

To optimize cleanliness and hygiene, ventilation is built into the Zippsafe system and continually circulates air through the lockers, drying damp clothing and shoes, and reducing odors. Active carbon filtration in the ventilation system lowers humidity and impedes pathogen growth.

When maintenance is required, the bags can be cleaned and disinfected in-place, or removed and washed.

Easy Employee Access, Enhanced Facility Control

Unlike traditional lockers which use combinations or physical locks and keys that have to be allocated and tracked by managers, access to the Zippsafe system is as quick and simple as a tap from a supplied radio frequency identification (RFID) card. For even greater convenience and control, there is an optional software integration with employee ID badge systems. Available lockers are easily identified and assigned online via the ZippManager software interface.