Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Zoomlion Releases ZT82J, The World’s Tallest Straight Boom Aerial Work Platform

The ZT82J boasts a platform amplitude of 34.1 meters, a climbing capacity of 35%, and a maximum working load of 454 kilograms.

ZT82J

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. has released a series of groundbreaking aerial work platform (AWP) products, including the world’s tallest straight boom aerial work platform, the ZT82J, with a height of 82.3 meters.

The ZT82J boasts a platform amplitude of 34.1 meters, a climbing capacity of 35%, and a maximum working load of 454 kilograms. It also features ultra-long boom composite movement and double-cylinder synergistic control technology, and 21 safety protection measures.

Furthermore, Zoomlion has introduced the ZT51JEH, an extended-range electric straight boom AWP that reaches a working height of 50.6 meters and also supports a maximum load of 454 kilograms. It can operate in either electric or diesel mode to meet the construction needs of both urban and indoor projects and outdoor working conditions without access to electricity. It can work continuously for more than seven days when fully charged and refueled, effectively addressing the endurance challenge of pure electric products.

On the other hand, the ZA42J is currently Zoomlion’s largest crank boom AWP, and is renowned for its exceptional spanning capabilities. It features a spanning height of 24.5 meters and a working height of 44.03 meters. This model utilizes multi-stage cylinder telescoping technology, enhancing its reach and versatility, and includes fast lifting and probing functions to efficiently address various operational demands.

Zoomlion’s telehandlers include seven models in fixed and rotary types, with working heights ranging from 6 to 25 meters and loads from 2.5 to 4.5 tons. These versatile products support multiple attachments, such as forks, buckets, and spreader platforms, offering flexible solutions for diverse applications.

Click here for more product news.

Construction Ladders & Lifts, Facility Supplies, Product News, Products & Services

Aerial Work Platform, AWP, Construction, Crank boom, Double-cylinder synergistic control technology, Telescoping technology, Ultra-long boom, Zoomlion, ZT51JEH, ZT82J

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

The State of FM 

Next

Amazon To Implement Ergonomic Measures At U.S. Facilities

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon